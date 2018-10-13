The World Boxing Super Series continues with week 2's quarterfinals this Saturday.

The second quarterfinal in the Bantamweight field (118 lbs.) features Zolani Tete vs. Mikhail Aloyan, while the new Cruiserweight field (200 lbs.) matches Andrew Tabiti vs. Ruslan Fayfer. The fights will be held at Ekaterinburg Expo in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Bantamweight Quarterfinal: Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs)

South African southpaw Zolani Tete will defend his WBO bantamweight belt against Russian Mikhail Aloyan. Saturday marks the third time Tete will defend the 118-pound belt in his career. Tete, 30, retained his title after shutting out Argentina's Omar Narvaez in a 12-round unanimous decision in April. Aloyan, who is also a 30-year-old southpaw, has only been pro for one and a half years. He is a two-time world amateur champion and won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. With a 4-0 record, Aloyan doesn't have nearly the a level of experience as Tete, who is expected to win the fight. However, Aloyan will be fighting on his home turf.

Cruiserweight Quarterfinal: Andrew Tabiti (16-0; 13 KOs) vs. Ruslan Fayfer (23-0; 16 KOs)

While both Andrew Tabiti and Ruslan Fayfer enters Saturday's bout undefeated, Tabiti has fought more well-known opponents. The Chicago native knocked out Lateef Kayode in the sixth round of their fight in May thanks to his impressive right hand uppercut. Before that, Tabiti defeated veteran Steve Cunningham by unanimous decision in a 10-round fight on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor undercard. Russian Fayfer has not faced many known opponents but does have the home country advantage.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch online on DAZN Boxing. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.