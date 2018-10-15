Khabib Challenges Mayweather, Who Responds With 'Get the Checkbook Out'

Will Khabib vs. Mayweather be the next great fight?

By Charlotte Carroll
October 15, 2018

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to a fight this weekend and it seems Mayweather is not opposed to the idea. 

In a video first posted by DeJaun Blake and then reposted by Leonard Ellerbe who is CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Nurmagomedov offers the challenge while standing next to Ellerbe.

"Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now," Nurmagomedov said. "50–0 vs. 27–0, two guys who never lose. Let's go, why not? Because in the jungle, there's only one king. Of course I'm the king because he cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily. Let's go."

View this post on Instagram

Look who I ran into at tonight’s fights in Russia.

A post shared by Leonard Ellerbe (@leonardellerbe) on

Then Monday, Mayweather responded by writing on Instagram, "CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out!"

On Aug. 26, 2017, Mayweather (50–0) beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round of a highly-anticipated fight in Las Vegas. While McGregor started that fight strong, Mayweather dominated late as experience kicked in. Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million, while McGregor was guaranteed $30 million.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) is coming off his own victory over McGregor (21–4) after beating him in a fourth-round submission on Oct. 6. Following the win, he jumped out of the octagon and sparked a melee. McGregor's team had reportedly been trash talking Nurmagomedov and then Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped into the octagon to attack McGregor. 

The UFC and Nevada Athletic Commission have yet to hand out punishments from the brawl that followed the McGregor-Nurmagomedov brawl. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been on post-fight victory tours of sorts, with Nurmagomedov meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and McGregor hanging out at the Cowboys-Jaguars game this weekend.

You May Like

More Boxing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)