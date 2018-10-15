UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to a fight this weekend and it seems Mayweather is not opposed to the idea.

In a video first posted by DeJaun Blake and then reposted by Leonard Ellerbe who is CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Nurmagomedov offers the challenge while standing next to Ellerbe.

"Let's go Floyd, we have to fight now," Nurmagomedov said. "50–0 vs. 27–0, two guys who never lose. Let's go, why not? Because in the jungle, there's only one king. Of course I'm the king because he cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily. Let's go."

Then Monday, Mayweather responded by writing on Instagram, "CBS, Showtime and MGM Grand get the checkbook out!"

On Aug. 26, 2017, Mayweather (50–0) beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round of a highly-anticipated fight in Las Vegas. While McGregor started that fight strong, Mayweather dominated late as experience kicked in. Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million, while McGregor was guaranteed $30 million.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) is coming off his own victory over McGregor (21–4) after beating him in a fourth-round submission on Oct. 6. Following the win, he jumped out of the octagon and sparked a melee. McGregor's team had reportedly been trash talking Nurmagomedov and then Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped into the octagon to attack McGregor.

The UFC and Nevada Athletic Commission have yet to hand out punishments from the brawl that followed the McGregor-Nurmagomedov brawl. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been on post-fight victory tours of sorts, with Nurmagomedov meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and McGregor hanging out at the Cowboys-Jaguars game this weekend.