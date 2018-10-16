In an appearance on SI Now Tuesday, WBC and WBA unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez discussed the possibility of getting another fight against the retired Floyd Mayweather.

"Look, that's something that I would love," Alvarez said. "If he wants to come back and is still motivated to come back, he should do it right. He should do it right and give me the opportunity to have that rematch and demonstrate who is better."

Alvarez (50-1-2) suffered his lone career loss when he faced Mayweather (50-0) on Sept. 14, 2013. Mayweather won the catchweight fight by majority decision. One judge called the bout a tie while the other two gave Mayweather the victory.

When asked what was different about him now in comparison to 2013, Alvarez said he is a completely different fighter and he also noted the impact he believes experience had in his first bout with Mayweather.

"In that first fight, experience beat me, as I was young," Alvarez said. "And I don't have much more to say than his experience beat me and he is a great fighter. I'd love to have the opportunity to prove myself at this point in my career. I think it would be very different and if he is willing to come back, I would love to have that rematch. Show the people, who is truly the best."

Alvarez is coming off one of the most impressive wins of his career. Last month, he defeated Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1) by majority decision in a contest that was a rematch from a fight the previous year that ended in a controversial draw. Those two fights are the only ones in Golovkin's professional career where he did not walk out the ring with a victory.

Next up for Alvarez is a super middleweight match with Rocky Fielding on Dec. 15.

Mayweather has most recently been linked to a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao, who he defeated by unanimous decision back on May 2, 2015. Additionally, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov just called out Mayweather for a bout between undefeated fighters from different combat sports. Mayweather's last time in the ring came when he matched up with Conor McGregor on Aug. 26, 2017.