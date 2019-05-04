Artur Beterbiev will defend his IBF light heavyweight world title against Radivoje Kalajdzic at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca., on Saturday night.

The undefeated Beterbiev (13–0, 13 KOs) last fought in October 2018, knocking out Callum Johnson in four rounds to defend his title for the first time. Beterbiev, 34, won the belt in a 12-round knockout against Enrico Koelling in 2017.

"Hot Rod" Kalajdzic (24–1, 17 KOs) has won three consecutive fights since his split-decision loss to Marcus Browne at Barclays Center in 2016. Kalajdzic, 27, last won in October with a first-round knockout of Alex Theran.

The main event also includes IBF junior bantamweight world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai, along with Gabriel Flores Jr. fighting Eduardo Pereira in a lightweight bout.

Saturday Night's Undercard Includes:

• Felix Valera vs. Mario Aguilar

• Brian Mendoza vs. Carlos Rodriguez

• Vislan Dalkhaev vs. Vincent Jennings

• Marcos Arroyo vs. Jesus Godinez

• Quilisto Madera vs. Osbaldo Camacho

• Blake McKernan vs. Joey Montoya

How to Watch:

The Undercard:

Live Stream: You can stream it on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Beterbiev vs. Kalajdzic:

Live Stream: You can stream the fight on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: Watch it on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET.