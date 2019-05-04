How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs: Live Stream, Online Viewing Options

Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Alvarez and Jacobs in the ring on Saturday, May 4.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs will square off on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Saturday night's fight will mark the first time Alvarez (51–1–2, 35 KOs) gets into the ring in 2019 after he defeated Gennady Golovkin by majority decision for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles in September and took down Rocky Fielding with a third-round knockout in December to become the WBA regular super middleweight champion. 

If Alvarez wins, he would become the undisputed middleweight champion.

Jacobs (35–2, 29 KOs) has won his last three fights since losing to GGG in March 2017, most recently beating Serhiy Derevianchenko in October to claim the IBF middleweight title.

How to watch the fight: 

Time: Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: The fight will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card on DAZN. New subscribers to the streaming service get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Jacobs. After the trial period ends, the subscription cost is $9.99 per month.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message