Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs will square off on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Saturday night's fight will mark the first time Alvarez (51–1–2, 35 KOs) gets into the ring in 2019 after he defeated Gennady Golovkin by majority decision for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles in September and took down Rocky Fielding with a third-round knockout in December to become the WBA regular super middleweight champion.

If Alvarez wins, he would become the undisputed middleweight champion.

Jacobs (35–2, 29 KOs) has won his last three fights since losing to GGG in March 2017, most recently beating Serhiy Derevianchenko in October to claim the IBF middleweight title.

How to watch the fight:

Time: Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: The fight will be streamed exclusively by DAZN on its app. Watch the full card on DAZN. New subscribers to the streaming service get their first month free, including Alvarez vs. Jacobs. After the trial period ends, the subscription cost is $9.99 per month.