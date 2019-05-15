Boxer Kubrat Pulev must reportedly complete a sexual harassment course after kissing a reporter during a post-fight interview in March, according to Awful Announcing.

On March 23, Pulev defeated Bogdan Dinu by way of knockout in a heavyweight bout on Top Rank on ESPN card. After the win, Pulev was interviewed by online reporter Jenny Ravalo, who also is known as "Jenny SuShe", and kissed her on the lips.

Pulev was given an administrative suspension for improper conduct by the California State Athletic Commission, which ruled Tuesday that he must complete sexual harassment training prior to applying for reinstatement of his license, per Boxing Scene.

The suspension, which was initially ruled as a six-month term from the time served, prevents Pulev from fighting anywhere in North America until his license is reinstated. A hearing is currently scheduled to take place on July 22.