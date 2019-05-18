Deontay Wilder is defending his WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday, May 18 against Dominic Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilder is looking to bounce back into the win column in his first fight since he and Tyson Fury battled to a drawback in December. At 40-0-1 with 39 KOs, Wilder is looking to add another title defense to his resume before a potential rematch with Fury or a bout with Anthony Joshua.

At 20-1, Breazeale is the next in a long line of challengers with a great record to take on Wilder. Breazeale's earned three of his 18 career knockouts in his last three fights since getting put down by Joshua in June 2016.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.