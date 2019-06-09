Gennadiy Golovkin wants a third match with Canelo Alvarez.

After disposing of Steve Rolls in four rounds Saturday, Golovkin took the mic to let it be known that he is "ready for September" and another shot at Alvarez.

"Everybody knows," Golovkin told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. "The fans know who they want me to fight next. I'm ready for September. I'm ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I'm ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I'm ready to bring back the big-drama show."

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a controversial draw in their first meeting in September 2017 and Alvarez walked away with Golovkin's middleweight titles after the bout in September 2018.

Now that both fighters have gotten knockout victories since their last meeting, many are preparing for the possibility of another match between two of the best in the sport.

However, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Alvarez, was not as enthusiastic about that idea of the third installment of GGG-Canelo.

Nice 👍🏼 comeback win. Now fight a real fighter, win a belt, and I’ll consider doing the 3rd fight. #Caneloisyourboss — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 9, 2019

Golovkin had a response for De La Hoya's smack talk though and also pushed back on the idea of fighting in Las Vegas once more after the first two fights took place at T-Mobile Arena.

With Golovkin sitting at 39-1-1, many are interested in seeing if he can avenge the lone loss and tie of his career against the 52-1-2 Alvarez.