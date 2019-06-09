Gennadiy Golovkin 'Ready' for Canelo Alvarez, Responds to Oscar De La Hoya

Gennadiy Golovkin was ready to talk about a potential third fight against Canelo Alvarez after knocking out Steve Rolls Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 09, 2019

Gennadiy Golovkin wants a third match with Canelo Alvarez.

After disposing of Steve Rolls in four rounds Saturday, Golovkin took the mic to let it be known that he is "ready for September" and another shot at Alvarez.

"Everybody knows," Golovkin told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. "The fans know who they want me to fight next. I'm ready for September. I'm ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I'm ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I'm ready to bring back the big-drama show."

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a controversial draw in their first meeting in September 2017 and Alvarez walked away with Golovkin's middleweight titles after the bout in September 2018.

Now that both fighters have gotten knockout victories since their last meeting, many are preparing for the possibility of another match between two of the best in the sport.

However, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Alvarez, was not as enthusiastic about that idea of the third installment of GGG-Canelo.

Golovkin had a response for De La Hoya's smack talk though and also pushed back on the idea of fighting in Las Vegas once more after the first two fights took place at T-Mobile Arena.

With Golovkin sitting at 39-1-1, many are interested in seeing if he can avenge the lone loss and tie of his career against the 52-1-2 Alvarez.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message