Daniel Dubois and Ebenezer Tetteh will fight for the vacant commonwealth heavyweight title in the Top Rank main event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Dubois (12–0, 11 KOs) won his previous three bouts this year, with his latest coming via a fifth-round KO over Nathan Gorman in July. The 22-year-old London native nicknamed "Dynamite" is already the British heavyweight champion and looks to add the commonwealth title to his resume.

Tetteh (19–0, 16 KOs) is undefeated but has never fought outside of his native Ghana. He has six consecutive wins by knockout, but Friday's bout will be his first in 2019.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the Top Rank main event on ESPN+.

Main Card:

• Daniel Dubois vs. Ebenezer Tetteh

• Nicola Adams vs. Maria Salinas

• Archie Sharp vs. Declan Geraghty

• Willie Hutchinson vs. Boris Zankov

• Dennis McCann vs. Georgi Georgiev