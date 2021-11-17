Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BOXING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Tyson Says He 'Died' After Smoking Psychedelic Toad Venom

Author:

Iron Mike may have met his match in the Sonoran Desert Toad, and he wants the world to know it's changed his life.

Speaking at Miami conference dedicated to psychedelics, Mike Tyson said he has tripped off the toad venom 53 times in his life. But nothing came close to the experience of his first "trip."

"I 'died' during my first trip," Tyson told The New York Post. "... I did it as a dare I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. 

"The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego."

SI Recommends

The Sonoran Desert Toad spends seven months a year living underground, but its venom can be smoked to produce a psychedelic trip. According to The New York Post, Tyson has a nursery of Sonoran desert toads at his ranch in southern California. 

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion said he discovered the traditional healing ritual four years ago and lost 100 pounds, reconnected with his family and started boxing once again. 

"People see the difference [in me]," he said. "It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved. The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love."

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

kirby-smart-georgia
MLB

Audio Leaks of Smart's Explicit Halftime Rant vs. Florida

Kirby Smart didn't hold back with Georgia up 24-0 at the half.

Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
MLB

Thor Gets a Halo... Now What?

Noah Syndergaard alone won't stop the Angels pitching staff from sinking yet again.

mike-vrabel-nfl-top-coaches
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Where Does Mike Vrabel Rank Among Head Coaches?

Plus, the Patriots are ahead of schedule, could Cam Newton stay in Carolina in 2022?, and top young coaches around the league.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.
NBA

Golden State’s Bounce Back on Offense Is This Season’s Most Important Surprise

‘It’s working’: How Stephen Curry & Co. are wearing out defenses once again.

venus-serena-2018-mailbag-lead
Tennis

Mailbag: Thoughts on the Upcoming 'King Richard' Film

Plus the WTA's handling of the ongoing Peng Shuai case, a future outlook for rising star Carlos Alcaraz and more.

Joe Flacco throws a pass.
NFL

Report: Jets to Start Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins in Week 11

The Jets are reportedly starting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the Dolphins on Sunday in Week 11.

Exterior shot of Staples Center at night
Extra Mustard

You Don’t Have to Call Staples Center by Its Goofy New Name

Nobody’s paying you to call it that.

Paul George signals to teammate during a Clippers game.
NBA

Paul George Not a Fan Of the Staples Center Name Change

The iconic Los Angeles Arena will have its name changed for the Cryptocurrency website.