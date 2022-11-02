Goran Gogic, a former heavyweight boxer, was charged Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice with trafficking over $1 billion worth of cocaine stemming from 2019 ship seizures.

Twenty-two tons of cocaine were discovered in separate 2019 seizures on three ships: Two were docked at the Port of Philadelphia, and one was docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey. One ship, the MSC Gayane docked in Philadelphia, contained roughly 20 tons of cocaine and was one of the largest cocaine seizures in U.S. history. At least eight crew members of the Gayane pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, per Reuters.

Gogic, a citizen of Montenegro, was arrested by officials Sunday night while he attempted to board an international flight at Miami International Airport. The 43-year-old is charged with one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

The U.S. DOJ alleges Gogic “conspired with others to distribute massive quantities of cocaine via commercial cargo ships.” Gogic is accused of conspiring with cocaine contacts in Colombia, the ships’ crew members and port workers who unloaded the loads in Europe using United States ports.

The complex operation alleges that large amounts of cocaine were loaded onto the ships from speedboats at night near coasts and ports on the ships’ routes. The DOJ said the ships’ crew members used cranes and nets to acquire the loads from the boats and then stash them in specific shipping containers they knew had space. The operation required high levels of knowledge regarding the ships’ geolocation, shipment container positioning and contents, and other logistical factors.

“The arrest and indictment of Gogic, a former boxer allegedly responsible for trafficking a staggering amount of cocaine, more than 20 tons, which he attempted to move through U.S. ports, is a resounding victory for law enforcement,” U.S. attorney Breon Peace said.

If convicted, Gogic will face a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence and could face up to life in prison.

“These charges came as a surprise to him. He maintains his innocence, and had come to the U.S. for a boxing convention in Puerto Rico,” Gogic’s attorney, Lawrence Hashish, said, per Reuters.

Reuters reported Gogic was detained after a brief appearance in front of a judge in Miami and has another detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

Gogic boxed from 2001 to ’12, appearing in 27 bouts for a 21-4-2 record.