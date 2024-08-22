Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 0
Let's get the season started with some player props!
Florida State and Georgia Tech meet in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 action as the Seminoles look to showcase a revamped roster that is the favorite to win the ACC for a second straight season. How should we focus on new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the player prop market?
I got you covered with three player props for this neutral site opener.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
- DJ Uiagalelei Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+102)
- Lawrence Toafili OVER 42.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Jalen Brown OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
DJ Uiagalelei Anytime Touchdown Scorer
I’m not super confident in Georgia Tech’s defense slowing down Florida State’s offense and I believe we see FSU get in the red zone quite a bit.
With the 6’4” 252-pound quarterback in the backfield, I can see head coach Mike Norvell opting to keep the ball in Uiagalelei’s hands around the goal line.
In three full seasons as a starter, the former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback has ran in 17 touchdowns. Against a poor Georgia Tech defense that was 128th in defensive line yards last season and 130th in yards per carry, I believe there will be plenty of opportunities for the new Seminoles quarterback to find the end zone.
Lawrence Toafili OVER 42.5 Rushing Yards
As noted above, I believe the Seminoles can dictate the game on the ground, and that should lead to plenty of rushing opportunities for both Roydell Williams and Lawrence Toafili.
Both players were listed as co-starters, so I’ll take the player with a rushing yards prop that is 24 yards shorter as we are unclear how the carry share will shake out just yet.
This is a play on the number and expected game script.
Jalen Brown OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards
The LSU transfer Brown was listed as a starter on the FSU Week 0 depth chart, which surprised some, and apparently oddsmakers as well.
While he failed to make an impact last season, the redshirt freshman has impressive speed and figures to be part of the offense more as his receiving yard prop is quite low for a play expected to start with relatively average total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.