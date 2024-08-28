Arbitrator Upholds Montreal Alouettes Pass Rusher Shawn Lemon’s Indefinite Suspension
It appears to be the end of the line for Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon as his indefinite suspension will stand.
On Wednesday, the CFL announced that the arbitrator had upheld the decision by the league to suspend Lemon for betting on CFL games, including one he was involved in.
“We respect the arbitrator’s decision and the important precedent that has been established,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “The integrity of any sport is paramount. Players, fans and anyone associated with our game must be able to believe in the league’s fairness of competition.”
“Today’s decision upholds that standard and underscores the CFL’s position against match manipulation.”
During the offseason, Lemon had re-signed with the Alouettes on a new deal in December but retired in April. Shortly after his retirement, the league announced that he was suspended for betting on CFL games. Lemon and the CFLPA filed a grievance in May, giving Lemon the right to play.
Lemon played in four games this season for Montreal, racking up six tackles and one sack. In July, an independent arbitrator ruled that his suspension needed to begin immediately.
Lemon currently has 241 tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown in 152 career games and ranks at 13th on the all-time sack list in league history.
There’s no word on what the next steps are, or if Lemon has any other options to return to the CFL. His 10-1 Alouettes are on a bye this week.
