Big Catch: Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats Star Receiver Back for 2024
The offense for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 just got better with a new pass catcher. The CFL posted on social media Wednesday morning that the Tiger-Cats signed wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Dunbar finished up a stint in the UFL with the Houston Roughnecks; he made one reception for 19 yards. Houston released him last month.
During his three seasons in the CFL with Hamilton and the Edmonton Elks, Dunbar made 155 receptions for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 with the Tiger-Cats where he had 1,000 yards and six scores which helped him land on the CFL East All-Star team.
The 28-year-old receiver played two seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, appearing in just one game.
Dunbar will be in the running to start with Tim White and Kiondre Smith as early favorites to be top targets for Hamilton. There are 18 total wide receivers on the roster leaving plenty of work needed to be done to trim the roster down.
Hamilton closes out the preseason with a road matchup against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.
