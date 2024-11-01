CFL 2024 Playoffs: Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts East Semi-Final Preview
CFL 2024 East Semifinal Playoff Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks @ Toronto Argonauts, Saturday, November 2, BMO Field, 3 pm ET, TV: TSN, CTV, CFL+ | Radio: TSN 1050
The Toronto Argonauts (10-8), winners of four of their last six games, are seeking a fourth consecutive East Final appearance. The Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) will play their first playoff game in six seasons.
The two Ontario squads split the season series. A then red-hot Ottawa capitalized on six turnovers to secure a 41-27 victory over the Argonauts in Week 14, whereas Toronto exacted revenge in Week 20, controlling the rematch for three quarters before a late Redblack rally cut the final deficit to 38-31.
By season's end, both teams seemed to be heading in opposite directions. The Argos regained the form that led to a record-setting regular season the previous year. Meanwhile, the Redblacks, who had emerged as challengers, faded as they lost five straight games down the stretch.
On Saturday afternoon, the journey to the Eastern Semi-Final becomes irrelevant; only the victor will matter.
Keys And Game Notes
DraftKings has the Argos as 6.5-point favorites at home. The Over/Under is set at 51.5. The current kickoff forecast by Weather.com shows clear conditions with a high of 18C and winds SW at 10 to 15 km/h.
This is the first post-season meeting between the two cities since Willie Gillus and the Argos defeated Damon Allen and the then Rough Riders in the Eastern Semi-Final at SkyDome 34-25 on November 11, 1990.
Ottawa and Toronto have only played three playoff games against each other since 1970; Ottawa won in 1977, and the Argos in 1982 and 1990. It’s the first-ever playoff meeting between the Argos and Redblacks.
The lights are going to shine bright on first-time playoff starter Dru Brown, and Chad Kelly.
Kelly melted in last year's East Final at home against Montreal, throwing four back-breaking interceptions. It was Kelly's worst on-field moment in his first-ever playoff start. The pressure is on him to exercise the demons of a year ago.
Kelly needs to prove that his postseason meltdown last year was a fluke and not a defining career characteristic.
On the flip side, it was primarily an up campaign for Brown in his anointed run as a starting CFL quarterback. Brown caught fire by season's end, thanks to a spirited rally against Toronto late two weeks ago.
The key for Ottawa's offense and Brown will be overcoming Toronto's top-tier pass rush, which led the CFL in sacks. Brown fared well against the Argos this year, throwing for 749 yards and five touchdowns to one interception, but he might see Toronto throw some new wrinkles defensively to catch him off guard in meeting number three.
Beyond the two teams' passing attacks, it's the ground game that bears watching. The Boatmen have rushed the football successfully more than any other CFL team. On the flip side, Ottawa has failed to maintain balance with the league's lowest rushing output.
The team that dictates a favorable game script early on will have a decided advantage. The goal for the Argos and Redblacks is to get their opponent in chase mode. Toronto needs its ground attack to win, while Ottawa needs balance to keep the Argonauts pass rush at bay.
The special teams have been a formidable asset for both teams, boasting dynamic returners and exceptional kicking units. The strategic duel between Bob Dyce and Mickey Donovan may well determine the outcome of this critical showdown.
Prediction
All the pressure in this game is on the Argonauts. After all, they are expected to win at home.There's a strong chance that they are coming into this weekend overconfident.
Ottawa, on the other hand, is playing with house money. The Redblacks season has already been a success; anything added now would be a bonus.
As a result, I think the tide turns early on Kelly and the Boatmen, and doubt will grow on the Double Blue and its enigmatic superstar's side. I project deja vu for Toronto at home again in this year's postseason.
Ottawa Redblacks 33 Toronto Argonauts 31
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
