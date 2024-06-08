CFL 2024 Season Preview: Can McLeod Bethel-Thompson Play Hero for Edmonton Elks?
Fans of the Edmonton Elks have been through the ringer over the last three seasons as the team is a combined 11-39 in that span missing the CFL playoffs each season. The Elks have not been to the playoffs since 2019 and haven’t had a winning record since 2017. To top it off, it’s been since 2015 the team won its last Grey Cup title.
Last year was another step back for the team, finishing the season with a league-worst 4-14 record. The Elks started 0-9 record and had a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2022. Quarterback Tre Ford emerged, helping the Elks break their North American professional sports record 21-game losing streak at home against the Ottawa Redblacks. The team finished 4-4, adding hope to the 2024 season.
Edmonton Elks 2024 Outlook
Head coach and general manager Chris Jones is on the hot seat entering the new campaign and needed to make a splash. He decided to do that by making one of the biggest signings in the offseason with the CFL return of quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The former Argos quarterback is back after a year in the United States playing in the USFL as he controversially takes over at quarterback with Ford as his backup.
Good news for Bethel-Thompson is he has some pieces on offense to work with as running back Kevin Brown is back after rushing for 1,141 yards a season ago. Wide receiver Eugene Lewis is expected to be the top target in the passing game for Edmonton. Watch for Dillion Mitchell to take a leap as the number two guy.
Edmonton used the first overall pick in the CFL Draft to pick former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko adding depth to the linebacker position. Dublanko sits behind 2023 team leading tackler Nyles Morgan on the depth chart giving the linebackers a boost. This is an Elks defense that ranked last in the league against the run allowing 136.6 yards per game.
Two massive losses for the Elks on defense are losing a combined 24 sacks between Jake Ceresna and AC Leonard. It’ll be on Elliott Brown and Romeo McKnight to get pressure off the edge. Former NFL first round pick Robert Nkemdiche will be another player to watch on the defensive line to get pressure and clog up the running game.
This is a pressure season for Edmonton as the team needs to win now or it could be lights out for the current coaching staff. Bethel-Thompson is going to have to carry the team to the playoffs hoping the gamble of his appearance in Edmonton paying off.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.