CFL 2024 Season Week 2 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place is going to be rocking Saturday with 50 Cent performing for the home crowd that is expected to be sold out. The fans are hoping to see a BC Lions victory as well over the Calgary Stampeders.
Calgary got off to a good start last week on the road as they spoiled Bo Levi Mitchell’s return as the Stampeders picked up a 32-24 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Stampeders signal caller Jake Maier was impressive with completing over 80% of his passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a disappointing result last week for the Lions as they lost to the Chad Kelly-less Toronto Argonauts 35-27. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. had a good season debut with 363 passing yards and two touchdowns, but head coach Rick Campbell took criticism for keeping Adams in on short yard runs and having him absorb more hits.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -8, O/U 50.5
Date/Location: Saturday, June 15, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 7 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 15 degrees Celsius, 20% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Calgary had a busy injury report with 10 players showing up, but the good news is all of them are available to play. Wide receivers Marken Michel (head) and Jalen Philpot (hamstring) were on the report but will be able to play.
The Lions had seven players on the injury report, including four offensive linemen. There are three players who are listed as questionable for the game including offensive lineman Michael Couture (back), offensive lineman David Knevel (foot) and defensive back Patrice Rene (ankle).
Keys to Victory
Not much needs to change for the Stampeders offense, which strives for balance between throwing with Maier and running the ball with Dedrick Mills, who had 87 yards on 13 carries last week. It’s on the defense to pressure Adams, but also contain him in the pocket so he doesn’t hurt them with his feet. Creating turnovers will be big to get the Lions’ strong offense off the field quicker.
Adams must take less shots for the Lions. He got beat up pretty good in last week’s loss and needs to avoid those extra hits. The offense for BC looked good last week, but it was the defense that lost a 20-6 lead as they allowed big plays in the passing game. With Maier looking as good as he did last week for Calgary, the Lions’ secondary will need to step up to cut down on the big pass plays over the top.
Prediction
There is more optimism with Calgary as this looks like a team that will be competitive this season and better than its 6-12 record a season ago. The Lions need a bounce back game with the pressure on them to get to the Grey Cup with it being in their backyard. BC is in a must-win mode. Otherwise, the Lions might be answering 21 questions about their early season struggles.
BC Lions 31, Calgary Stampeders 24
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.