CFL 2024 Season Week 2 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks
Not many could have expected the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to have even more questions heading into Week 2 than they did before their opener. That seems to be the case, however, ahead of their matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks, the only CFL team that hasn't played a game yet.
The Bombers did not get off to a good start in the rematch against the Montreal Alouettes, losing 27-12 in a poor offensive showing. Quarterback Zach Collaros and his receivers were not in rhythm. He only completed 60% of his passes, throwing for 209 yards and one interception, and enters Week 2 at the bottom of every passing category.
Ottawa is playing its first game of the season after having a bye week in Week 1. The most intriguing storyline is quarterback Dru Brown making his first start for the Redblacks after being traded from the Bombers during the offseason. Former Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett makes his first start with the Redblacks after earning an All-Star selection last season.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -6.5, O/U 46.5
Date/Location: Thursday, June 13, 2024, at TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 25 degrees Celsius, 30% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Only three players are on the injury report for Winnipeg this week, with the biggest concern coming from star running back Brady Oliveira. Entering Week 2, Oliveira is questionable with a knee injury.
The Redblacks have eight players listed as out, including quarterbacks Jeremiah Masoli (illness) and Tyrie Adams (knee). Starting defensive back Brandin Dandridge is out with a knee injury. Additionally, running back Ryquell Armstead is questionable with a quad injury.
Keys to Victory
After one game in the books, the Bombers should have more continuity with the offense, which should mean better results for Collaros and his receivers. With Oliveira not 100%, the passing game must be firing on all cylinders.
The secondary for Ottawa will be challenged after the defense ranked second to last in total defense. Without Dandridge in the lineup, the corners will be challenged early and often by the Winnipeg receivers. That puts the pressure on Brown and the offense’s shoulders to stay paced with a high-score offense like the Bombers.
Prediction
The cards are stacked against a Redblacks team that is looking to put the pieces together and generate more than four wins. There will be growing pains with Brown as quarterback and the defense banged up. Winnipeg has a chance to shine and flex its muscles, showing the league that last week was a fluke and Collaros is still at the top of his game.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30, Ottawa Redblacks 17
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.