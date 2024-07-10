SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 5
New quarterbacks took charge in Week 5 while some of the veterans continued their success. The man running the show in BC appears to be on his way to league season records, and a once-promising signal caller in Toronto could be splitting the starting job.
Here are SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through five weeks.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
There hasn’t been a better quarterback through five weeks of the season than Vernon Adams Jr. Adams leads the CFL in passing yards (1,752), passing touchdowns (11) and passing efficiency rating (121.7). BC’s offense has been electric, from a strong offensive line to playmakers all over the field. The field general of the offense is poised to win the league’s MOP award as he is paced for record-breaking stats.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Last week was a rare off-game for Cody Fajardo this season with two interceptions, but he still led the Montreal Alouettes to a 30-26 comeback win over the Calgary Stampeders thanks to 374 yards and two majors. Fajardo is currently third in the league in passing yards (1,574) and passing touchdowns (10) but is second in passing efficiency rating (113.2). Montreal is rolling strong as the Alouettes are undefeated thanks to Fajardo, who is having the best start to a season in his career.
3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
It’s a shame that Hamilton is winless because the Tiger-Cats are getting a bounce-back season from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. The veteran QB had 374 passing yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 44-28 blowout loss to the Lions. He’s currently second in the league in passing yards (1,671) and is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with 11. While there have been off games this season, Mitchell is a huge reason the team has stayed competitive.
4. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
The stats from last week’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes may tell a different story, but Jake Maier has at least been efficient with his passes. Maier only threw for 106 yards and a touchdown to one interception in the game, but he remains in the top five in passing yards (936) and is third among starting quarterbacks in completion percentage (71.5). Last week was a setback, but the young quarterback is still playing well enough to show improvement from his 2023 campaign.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Shea Patterson started for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Trevor Harris’ place after his knee injury, but Harris remains one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The offense for the Riders threw for 192 yards last week with Patterson and while he didn’t turn the ball over, it’s clear Harris makes the offense roll more efficiently. The good thing for Harris is Saskatchewan is undefeated so by the time the quarterback returns, he will be in good shape to lead the Riders to a playoff appearance.
