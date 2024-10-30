CFL Sees Increase in 2024 Attendance
The CFL regular season concluded last week, and the final numbers show that the league was able to attract more fans to the stadiums in 2024.
On Tuesday, the X account “CFL Expansion” reviewed the total attendance numbers for each of the nine teams and how they compared to last season. Here are the results:
1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 280,491 (5,296 increase from 2023)
2. Saskatchewan Roughriders – 249,164 (327 increase from 2023)
3. BC Lions – 241,947 (33,432 increase from 2023)
4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 198,012 (7,881 decrease from 2023)
5. Calgary Stampeders – 193,869 (1,414 decrease from 2023)
6. Montreal Alouettes – 191,718 (32,685 increase from 2023)
7. Edmonton Elks – 184,494 (38,476 decrease from 2023)
8. Ottawa Redblacks – 169.323 (792 decrease from 2023)
9. Toronto Argonauts – 136,162 (7,367 increase from 2023)
Overall, the league saw a 2% increase in attendance, as 30,544 more fans came to watch the CFL in person this season than in 2023. The BC Lions saw the biggest increase in attendance, with over 33,000 more fans at their games, thanks in part to their home opener against the Calgary Stampeders, which saw a record crowd of 53,788. Montreal also saw a massive increase from last season, with over 32,000 more fans in attendance.
Edmonton saw the biggest drop at over 38,000. The Toronto Argonauts were at the bottom in attendance, averaging 15,129 fans per home contest. Another potential concern: five CFL teams in 2023 had at least 200,000 total fans at their games, and that dropped to three this season, despite the overall increase in attendance.
The numbers are still generally encouraging for the league as they show key markets like Montreal and British Columbia are getting more fans interested in their games. While improvement is still needed, the 2024 season was a good step in the right direction for the CFL.
