CFL Week 16 Playoff Implications: Second East Team Can Secure Postseason Berth
Only one team has officially made the CFL postseason with the Montreal Alouettes locking up a playoff berth as they sit with the league’s best record at 10-2-1.
Week 16 will have two different playoff scenarios that could play out, depending on the game results.
For Montreal, the Alouettes need to win against the Ottawa Redblacks and for the Toronto Argonauts to lose to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to lock up a home playoff game. The Alouettes first stamped their ticket to the playoffs in Week 13, making the postseason for the fifth year in a row.
Ottawa’s path to the playoffs is simpler as the Redblacks just need to beat Montreal to earn a spot in the playoffs. The last time they played postseason ball was in 2018 when they lost to the Calgary Stampeders. Since then, Ottawa had won just 14 games in four seasons before this season as the Redblacks are currently 8-4-1.
Nothing changes with the West Division as none of the five teams can clinch a playoff spot or win the division title. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in first with a 7-6 record while the BC Lions are right behind them with a 7-7 record.
The Week 16 weekend slate opens Friday night with a doubleheader between the Tiger-Cats and Argos and closes out with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Stampeders. Saturday features the Alouettes-Redblacks game and the Bombers-Edmonton Elks matchup.
