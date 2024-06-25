Current and Former Toronto Argonauts Top CFL PFF Week 3 Honor Roll
McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Kadeem Carey, Jamal Peters, Dejon Allen and the Toronto Argonauts offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 3 in the Canadian Football League Honor Roll powered by Pro Football Focus.
Argonauts DT Jared Brinkman, OT Isiah Cage and DE Robbie Smith also received Week 3 PFF Team of the Week honors.
All but one of these former and current Argonauts (Peters) took part in last Saturday's thrilling 39-36 shootout between Edmonton and Toronto. It was an instant classic, featuring 75 total points, 10 touchdowns and 745 combined yards.
As a result, it's not surprising that multiple players from that game would receive high grades and recognition.
Each week, PFF accumulates the highest individual player grades on offense and defense and the highest-graded offensive line for recognition in the CFL Honor Roll. The best individual performers from each of the ten position groups, including the newly added returner spot, form the All-Week team.
For more information on PFF player grades, and the grading scale, visit pff.com/grades.
CFL HONOR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENSE
QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton Elks
- PFF Player Grade: 93.0
- 28-of-38 passing (73.7%)
- Season-high 342 passing yards for third-straight 300+ yard game
- Four passing touchdowns ties career-high set in 2018
- Three 30+ yard passes
- 136.1 efficiency rating
CFL HONOR ROLL – WEEK 3: DEFENSE
LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes
- PFF Player Grade: 90.2
- 51 total defensive snaps
- Six defensive tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble return
- One interception
- 91.4 Grade on eight pass rush snaps
CFL HONOR ROLL – WEEK 3: OFFENSIVE LINE
Toronto Argonauts
- PFF unit grade: 76.3
- Dejon Allen | 90.8
- Isiah Cage | 77.8
- Ryan Hunter | 63.9
All-Star Allen didn’t allow a single pressure and finished with an 89.7 run-blocking grade and an 84.3 pass-blocking grade.
The Argonauts offensive line allowed just one sack and five pressures against Edmonton while rushing for 173 yards on 28 carries. They also averaged 4.1 yards before contact. Toronto has the two highest-graded offensive linemen in the CFL with Cage (79.3 overall) and Allen (77.4).
CFL HONOR ROLL – WEEK 3: ALL (By position)
QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton | 93.0
RB | Ka’Deem Carey | Toronto | 79.8
REC | Alexander Hollins | BC | 90.5
OL | Dejon Allen | Toronto | 90.8
DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton | 89.4
LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal | 90.2
DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton | 81.3
RET | DeVonte Dedmon | Ottawa | 87.0
K/P | Nik Constantinou | Hamilton | 77.8
ST | Tyron Vrede | Ottawa | 91.1
