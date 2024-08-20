Poor Nathan Rourke Performance has Argonauts Rethinking Plans for Chad Kelly
Chad Kelly's return to the Toronto Argonauts after a lengthy suspension saw the CFL's reigning Most Outstanding Player immediately take the reins of the first-team offense in practices.
However, it's the recent performance of another returning CFL superstar pivot that has Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie rethinking plans for Kelly in his first game back this coming Thursday night at home against Saskatchewan.
Dinwiddie acknowledged Monday that Nathan Rourke's difficulties in his CFL comeback game for BC have influenced his strategy with Kelly for Week 12.
Rourke, the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian, despite having vast knowledge of BC's offense and a full week of practice, showed significant rust in the Lions' loss to Winnipeg. He completed only 8-of-25 passes for 126 yards, with no touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first game back from an excursion into the NFL.
After Toronto's second practice of the work week, Dinwiddie told the media that he wouldn't name a starter against Saskatchewan, hinting at the possibility of easing Kelly into the lineup in what could be a two-QB rotation.
The altered practice plan on Tuesday is to split first-team reps between Kelly, Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle.
With the exception of a surprise appearance on the first day of camp, Kelly has been away from team activities, missing 11 games, nine during the regular season.
Without Kelly, Toronto is last in the CFL in pass yards per game (210), 50 yards behind eighth-place Winnipeg. The Argos are at or near the bottom of almost every passing category. Most notably in fewest pass plays over 30 yards (5).
Toronto (5-4) is currently in third place of the Eastern Division, behind 9-1 Montreal, and 6-2-1 Ottawa. The Boatmen will play six consecutive weeks before their final bye week arrives in Week 18.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.