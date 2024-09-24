SI.com's Post Week 16 CFL Power Rankings: West Division Teams Maintain Momentum
Week 16 provided more clarity into the playoff picture as the Montreal Alouettes locked up a home playoff game and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took a one-game lead in the West Division.
CFL teams need to watch out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they are looking to play spoiler after three straight wins. Even with the Edmonton Elks' oss last week, they are also good enough to challenge for a playoff spot. No team is completely out of the playoff hunt, and the final five weeks should be unpredictable and exciting to watch.
Here is SI.com's updated CFL power rankings after Week 16.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
11-2-1, 24-12 Win Over Redblacks
While the last three games have not been Montreal's best showing, the defense has been stifling, and the offense looked better in its win against Ottawa than it has in about a month. The Alouettes defense has held opposing offenses to under 20 points in three of the last four games. Quarterback Cody Fajardo is still missing his top targets in Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot, but he might have found something with Charleston Rambo to give the Alouettes hope that they'll have a deep-threat receiver the rest of the way.
2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 3]
8-6, 27-14 Win Over Elks
The hottest team in the CFL continues to hammer the competition. The Bombers have now won six straight games after a 27-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Winnipeg's balance of a strong running game with Brady Oliveira and a stifling defense makes for a winning recipe for the Bombers. After struggling early in the season with turnovers, Zach Collaros continues to protect the football better, and the team is getting healthy at the right time, as the West Division seems to be within reach.
3. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 2]
8-5-1, 24-12 Loss to Alouettes
The Redblacks' quarterback situation is interesting with Dru Brown banged up and Jeremiah Masoli providing second-half sparks in two straight weeks. Ottawa has injury issues at linebacker with Frankie Griffin and Adarius Pickett out, leaving the Redblacks defense with major concerns. It has not been easy the last couple of games for the Redblacks as they have been unable to secure a playoff berth. While it's still likely they will play in the postseason, fans have to start feeling a bit uneasy that the team will have little momentum entering these last four games.
4. Toronto Argonauts [No. 4]
7-7, 33-31 Loss to Hamilton
Toronto has been a very hot-and-cold team this season and is still in the playoff hunt. Chad Kelly has been playing better at quarterback, as the team has scored 27 or more points in five of the last six matchups. Their defense can put enough pressure on the quarterback, but they have been prone to giving up big plays. The Argos have a dicey end to the season with Montreal, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Edmonton still to play.
5. BC Lions [No. 5]
7-7, Bye Week
The Lions got the bye week they needed with questions surrounding the quarterback position after Nathan Rourke got benched in their last game against the Argos, but it appears he still has the starting job. BC is another inconsistent team, with Rourke's seven interceptions since returning to the team playing a large role. The Lions have a more favorable schedule, but they might be settling for second place in the West as no one appears to be able to stop the Bombers.
6. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 6]
6-7-1, 37-29 Win Over Stampeders
After two months without a vitory, the Riders finally got in the win column against the Stampeders. And just like that, they are back in the playoff conversation. Their newest addition Ryquell Armstead gives them a boost in the running game with A.J. Ouellette out with injury. The surprising part for Saskatchewan is the defensive struggles against the pass. Saskatchewan still has a shot at making a nice run in the last four games to the playoffs, but it needs more from its defense.
7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 8]
5-9, 33-31 Win Over Argonauts
There is no more sleeping on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as the team has now won three straight games and can legitimately make the playoffs. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is red-hot leading the top offense in the CFL and the defense has improved with Chris Jones calling the shots. Hamilton will be catching some struggling teams like BC, Calgary and Ottawa at the right time so eight or nine wins are possible and might be just enough to make the postseason.
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 7]
5-9, 27-14 Loss to Blue Bombers
The Elks have had momentum over the past month or so, but they ran into the buzzsaw that is Winnipeg last week, losing by 13 points. Tre Ford fell back down to earth as he struggled with two interceptions, but Edmonton's running game continued to shine with Justin Rankin's 100+-yard rushing performance. The defense continues to be solid as they haven't allowed 30 points in six straight games. All hope is not lost in Edmonton, but a second straight matchup against Winnipeg could derail the season.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
4-9-1, 37-29 Loss to Roughriders
A once-proud franchise with a recent tradition of winning is still trying to find its identity. Calgary has gone five straight games without a win. The Stampeders are still technically in the playoff hunt, but this is the team most think has the best shot of missing the postseason.
