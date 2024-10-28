SI.com’s Post Week 21 CFL Power Rankings: Bombers Earn Top Spot Entering Playoffs
The 2024 CFL regular season has concluded with the playoffs set and six teams still left to vie for the Grey Cup. While many experts believe a 2023 Grey Cup rematch is possible, there are some new teams in the playoffs that could surprise some people.
Here are the final regular-season SI.com power rankings in the CFL.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 2]
11-7, 28-27 Win Over Alouettes
After a 2-6 start, the Bombers have won nine of their last 10 games, including a season-closing 28-27 win over the Alouettes. The defense continues to rank at the top, and with the improved play of quarterback Zach Collaros, Winnipeg looks poised for another Grey Cup run. They'll have a week to rest as they wait for the Roughriders-Lions winner next week.
2. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
12-5-1, 28-27 Loss to Blue Bombers
The Alouettes didn't close the season as strong as they would have liked to with a 2-3-1 record. Montreal will have most of their key offensive players healthy for the playoffs, though, including quarterback Cody Fajardo, running back Walter Fletcher and wide receiver Austin Mack. Their defense has been ranked in the top three in the CFL all season, which will be the key to a second straight Grey Cup victory.
3. Toronto Argonauts [No. 3]
10-8, 31-30 Loss to Elks
Toronto failed to win its final game against the Edmonton Elks, but the game didn't have any effect on the postseason; the Argos will host the Redblacks in the East Division Semi-Final. Chad Kelly sat out on Friday night, along with plenty of other starters to protect them from injury. The Argos are near the top in both offense and defense and are a sleeper pick to win it all.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 4]
9-8-1, 27-12 Loss to Stampeders
With the Bombers win, the Riders' starters were benched against the Stampeders, which led to a lopsided 15-point loss. Saskatchewan is another sneaky good team going into the postseason with a unit that is balanced on offense and elite on defense. Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. leads one of the most aggressive defenses in the CFL that will help when they face a struggling BC Lions offense.
5. BC Lions [No. 5]
9-9, Bye Week
BC needed a bye week after closing the season with a win over Montreal two weeks ago. Vernon Adams Jr. looks to be in line to start over Nathan Rourke at quarterback. The defense has struggled all season and will face a Riders offense that can run the ball with the best of them.
6. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 7]
9-8-1, 37-31 Win Over Tiger-Cats
The Redblacks didn't need to win against Hamilton, but the starters played the whole game and pulled off a win to finish with a winning record. Dru Brown has thrown for over 400 yards over the last two games as the offense has found their rhythm. They still have a tough matchup with the Argos who are more experienced in the postseason than Ottawa, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 6]
7-11, 37-31 Loss to Redblacks
It was a tough end to the season for a team that won five of its last seven games. Bo Levi Mitchell put himself in the MOP conversation, finishing the regular season as the only quarterback with at least 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns on the year. There is a lot of work to be done on defense, but if they can secure the quarterback position and add some free-agent signings on defense, the Tiger-Cats could be the Riders or Redblacks of 2025.
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
7-11, 31-30 Win Over Argonauts
Tre Ford was truly special in the finale against the Argos as he helped lead a one-point win. The Elks hadn't won seven or more games since 2019, so while they didn't make the playoffs, this season should be considered somewhat successful. Edmonton has its quarterback of the future but needs to figure out who will be the head coach for 2025 and beyond.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
5-12-1, 27-12 Win Over Roughriders
After nine straight games of no wins to celebrate, the Stampeders ended the regular season on a high note with a victory over the Riders. Five wins in the regular season is the worst for the franchise in two decades, and a myriad of questions surround the roster and possibly the coaching staff in 2025. Changes will be made, but where will they happen?
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.