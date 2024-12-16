Ryan Dinwiddie's Toronto Argonauts Seize Mantle As CFL's Premier Team
The paint on the canvas has dried since the Toronto Argonauts' 41-24 triumph over Winnipeg last month in the 111th Grey Cup. The saying "greater than the sum of its parts" is a principle that has never been more picture-clear than now.
The 2024 Toronto Argonauts proved that adage, ascending to CFL glory, overcoming turbulent periods before and throughout the season.
The 2023 Argos, who tied the record for most regular-season wins in CFL history, faced a crushing defeat in the East Final the previous year, a disappointment that lingered into 2024.
The Double Blue saw multiple defections from the roster and staff, all key members of a 16-win squad that fell short in 2023. To further complicate matters was the nine-game suspension of Toronto's most impactful player, quarterback Chad Kelly.
Yet somehow, under championship-caliber leadership, the Argos overcame all that, including losing Kelly on their way to a Grey Cup after exacting sweet revenge on the defending CFL champion Alouettes in Montreal.
There are plenty of individual accolades to bestow upon the Argonauts for achieving the 19th Grey Cup in the club's glorious history, beyond all the great player performances from team leaders like Wynton McManis.
You can point to the leadership of one of the CFL's most prolific winners, Michael "Pinball" Clemons, or John Murphy's continued excellence in player recruitment.
Several unheralded figures on the coaching staff stepped up significantly in 2024. Among them are co-defensive coordinators Kevin Eiben and Will Fields, who best exemplified the total team effort that propelled Toronto to greatness. Mickey Donovan has proven himself to be arguably the CFL's best special teams coordinator. If not for the stellar play of his unit, the Argos would not have hoisted a trophy in B.C.
But above all else, the person who deserves the most credit and recognition for Toronto's turnaround to championship glory is Ryan Dinwiddie. The overall resume speaks for itself; very few CFL head coaches have had the amount of success Dinwiddie has seen in his first four years at the helm.
In 75 contests, Dinwiddie has achieved a 51-24 record, winning almost 70% of his games, securing three division titles, clinching five playoff wins, and capturing two Grey Cup championships. The ex-Boise State and CFL quarterback has dramatically reversed the fortunes of the previously struggling Toronto franchise.
Dinwiddie has undoubtedly helped change the Argos' culture. Already known as one of the game's most innovative play-callers, his ability to identify talent and leadership in his staff and locker room has stood out immensely.
No moment exemplified Dinwiddie's leadership better than when Kelly fell to injury in the East Final. In a scene that couldn't have been replicated better in Hollywood, a teary-eyed Dinwiddie comforted his fallen superstar and called on his team to keep fighting.
It seems appropriate that a head coach, who nearly two decades ago was suddenly cast into the spotlight as a backup quarterback in the Grey Cup, would later secure two CFL championships with backup quarterbacks emerging as heroes, whether it was Kelly stepping in for an injured McLeod Bethel-Thompson two years ago or Nick Arbuckle's career-defining performance in the Grey Cup.
The resurrection of Arbuckle's career from the depths is a testament to Dinwiddie's coaching prowess. Arbuckle was on the brink of retirement before reuniting with his mentor and becoming an MVP in the Grey Cup.
As long as Toronto maintains Dinwiddie's services, the Boatmen will remain consistent contenders for the Grey Cup title. The benchmark in Canadian Football has shifted since the post-pandemic era, with every CFL team striving to reach the exemplary standard established by the current Argos leadership, captained masterfully by its unquestioned pacesetter.
“I hate using words like incomparable. He is among the best that I’ve ever been around. That’ll say enough.”- Michael Clemons on Ryan Dinwiddie
