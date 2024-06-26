SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 3
Quarterback play in the CFL in 2024 continues to highlight the season for the league. Five of the starting quarterbacks have completed over 70% of their passes, and all but one starter have more interceptions than touchdowns. Their play continues to impress, making the product better on the field.
Here is SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through three weeks.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
What has separated Vernon Adams Jr. from the rest of the pack is how efficiently he’s throwing the football, along with his mobility. Adams had a season-high 398 yards in last week’s 26-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
He currently leads the CFL in passing yards with 1,038 and is second in touchdown passes with six. His interception percentage is the second-lowest among starting quarterbacks at 1.1%. Adams has 65 rushing yards and one touchdown to add to his strong start to the season.
2. Cameron Dukes, Toronto Argonauts
Toronto’s young quarterback continues to impress through two starts. Cameron Dukes still hasn’t thrown an interception this season. He has the highest completion percentage in the league, completing 81.2% of his passes, and leads the league in efficiency at 142.
Dukes is making a convincing argument that he should stay in as the starter, even with Chad Kelly’s return coming in the next couple of months. He has shown great poise in the pocket and protects the football better than any quarterback in the league.
3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Cody Fajardo's Grey Cup performance gave him the confidence to hit the ground running in the 2024 season. With an efficiency rate of 124.7, Fajardo is the second-most efficient quarterback in the CFL and is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes with seven.
Montreal’s quarterback looks like a different player from the one the league has seen over the last few years. He has shown off his mobility and ability to make all the throws. The Alouettes are the top dogs in the CFL, and Fajardo leads the franchise.
4. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
No Week 3 action from Jake Maier, but that doesn’t take away how he has performed through the first two games of the year. He’s second in the league in completion percentage (79.7%) and third in efficiency with a rate of 123.9.
The Bo Levi Mitchell era ended last year, and while there were concerns about Maier taking over, he has stepped up to the plate. Consistency is key over the next few games to see if he can keep up the high level of play.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Trevor Harris’ knee injury in last week’s 36-20 win over Hamilton Tiger-Cats has put the Roughriders in a holding pattern with the bye week. Harris is still off to one of his best starts to a season in years, as he has completed 72.2% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns.
The running game started to pick up in Saskatchewan, but Harris has been the catalyst for the offense. The question is whether he can get healthy during the bye week and return. The Riders showed that the offense runs better with Harris than Shea Patterson under center.
