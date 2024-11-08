The Markcast Podcast: CFL 2024 Playoffs Division Finals Preview
The CFL 2024 Division Finals are set to take place on November 9, with the Eastern and Western Finals determining who will advance to the 111th Grey Cup.
Eastern Final
The Montreal Alouettes will host the Toronto Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium. Montreal heads into this game with a strong, balanced roster and solid defense, which has been instrumental in previous matchups. Toronto, led by a high-powered offense and experienced players, is looking to leverage its regular-season success and break through to the championship, despite the home-field disadvantage.
Western Final
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, one of the CFL's powerhouse teams this season, will face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium. Winnipeg's roster boasts both offensive and defensive strength, making them formidable at home. Saskatchewan, though an underdog, has shown resilience and will aim to pull off an upset with a focused game plan against a team the Riders know well.
The winners of these games will advance to the Grey Cup, set to be held on November 17 at BC Place in Vancouver. Look for us LIVE from the BC Lions' Lion's Den on Saturday, November 16 for our annual Grey Cup pre-show!
