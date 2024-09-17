The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 15 Results + Reactions! Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 15!
Week 15 of the 2024 CFL season was packed with drama, upsets, and crucial performances that shifted the momentum for several teams. With the playoffs drawing closer, each game carried significant weight as teams battled for positioning in their respective divisions. This week’s action saw the Toronto Argonauts claim a dominant victory over the BC Lions, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats overwhelm the Ottawa Redblacks, and the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders play to a rare tie.
Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions (33-17)
In what was perhaps the most surprising result of the week, the Toronto Argonauts marched into BC Place and delivered a stunning 33-17 upset over the BC Lions. The Argos, seen as underdogs, came into the game with something to prove after a season of inconsistent performances. Quarterback Chad Kelly orchestrated the offense efficiently, completing key passes, while the defense set the tone with seven sacks, consistently disrupting BC’s quarterbacks.
Makai Polk had an exceptional game for Toronto, hauling in six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. On the other side, BC’s offense struggled all night, with both Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. unable to establish any rhythm due to relentless pressure. The Lions’ reshuffled offensive line looked vulnerable, allowing Kelly and the Argos defense to control the game. Injuries added to BC’s woes, with several key players, including Garry Peters and Alexander Hollins, going down during the game.
This loss marks a significant setback for the Lions, who are trying to maintain pace in a tight race for playoff positioning. Toronto’s impressive showing, however, keeps them in the hunt and proves they can hang with top-tier teams when firing on all cylinders.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Ottawa Redblacks (37-21)
In Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats continued their late-season surge with a comprehensive 37-21 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The Ticats have now won back-to-back games, putting themselves in a better position as they try to secure a playoff spot.
Hamilton's Greg Bell was a standout performer, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown as the Ticats' ground game controlled the tempo of the match. The defense also had a big day, chasing Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown out of the game and picking off Jeremiah Masoli twice in relief.
For Ottawa, this was another deflating performance after showing promise earlier in the season. Brown struggled mightily, throwing for just 164 yards before being benched. The Redblacks' offensive line couldn’t hold up against Hamilton’s aggressive front, and the defense gave up crucial plays that allowed Hamilton to pull away in the second half.
Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders (19-19 Tie)
In one of the more bizarre games of the season, the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders played to a 19-19 tie in Calgary. Both teams had opportunities to take control, but neither could capitalize in key moments, leading to the CFL’s second tie of the 2024 season.
Montreal’s offense was inconsistent throughout, managing only 292 total yards. Despite explosive plays from Walter Fletcher and Charleston Rambo, who each recorded 50-plus yard plays, the Alouettes couldn’t string together consistent drives. Their defense, however, remained stout, keeping Calgary in check.
Calgary had its own struggles, as quarterback Jake Maier and the Stampeders offense failed to break through Montreal’s defense when it mattered most. Despite being in position to win late in the game, they couldn't convert, leading to a frustrating tie for both teams.
This result leaves both Montreal and Calgary in precarious positions as the playoff race tightens. Montreal’s defense continues to shine, but the offense will need to improve if they hope to defend their Grey Cup title.
Week 15 threw several curveballs into the CFL playoff picture. Toronto’s resurgence and Montreal’s continued defensive dominance keep both teams in contention in the East. Hamilton’s late-season push has the Tiger-cats poised to sneak into the playoff conversation, while Ottawa’s recent struggles put its postseason hopes in jeopardy.
In the West, BC’s loss to Toronto could have long-lasting implications, as it now faces stiffer competition from teams like Winnipeg and Edmonton. Calgary, despite managing a tie, is still struggling to find consistency and needs to improve quickly to remain in the playoff hunt.
As Week 16 approaches, the CFL’s playoff race is far from decided, with several teams jockeying for position in both divisions.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.