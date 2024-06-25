The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 3 Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 3
We are BACK to recap CFL Week 3 here on our weekly Monday recap. Jason Hussey is out sick today, so we have Assistant DPP for the IFL Vegas Knighthawks Evan Willsmore joining the program.
We have four big games to recap this week, including the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Ottawa Redblacks, the BC Lions traveling to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers, the Toronto Argonauts facing the Edmonton Elks at home, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats traveling to Saskatchewan to face the Roughriders.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson looked good in his shootout loss to the Argonauts, who saw a walk-off field goal keep them in the win column for the second time in this young CFL season. Still, questions need to be raised about how warm the "hot seat" must be for Chris Jones, who continues his losing ways as the head coach for the Elks.
BC Lions take one on the road against the Blue Bombers, who start the season an unprecedented (at least in recent memory) 0-3 and continue to fall in the CFL West standings. Zach Collaros and company seem to be fighting against an aging team (and many key injuries) as they try to keep afloat after dropping their first three games of the season.
The Montreal Alouettes continue to look like the best team in the CFL as they took care of business at home. The Redblacks weren't able to overcome the emotions of the Alouettes hoisting their 2023 Grey Cup banner, dropping their first game of the season.
Finally, Bo Levi Mitchell threw three interceptions on 45 attempts to add another loss for the Tiger-Cats, who dropped to 0-3 with the loss to the Roughriders, who finally had their Saskatchewan home opener.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.