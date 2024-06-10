Who Starred in Week 1? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
It was a strong opening weekend for the CFL as three of the four games were decided by one possession. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were the only team that didn’t score over 20 points in their loss to the Montreal Alouettes, with the rest of the offenses showing out.
There were plenty of highlight performances over the weekend, but we've narrowed it down to the top players on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com's Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts QB Cameron Dukes
With quarterback Chad Kelly out and Cameron Dukes running the show, not many experts gave the Toronto Argonauts a shot to beat BC on Sunday. Little did anyone know that Dukes would light it up, completing 77.8% of his passes for 254 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the Argos’ 35-27 win over the Lions. Outside of his second-quarter fumble, Dukes played well and shouldn’t be doubted for as long as he is starting.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks LB Nyles Morgan
Edmonton Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan was all over the field making tackles in a losing effort. Morgan finished with nine tackles and two tackles for loss, almost contributing an interception on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris that was called back on a penalty. The Riders only had 40 rushing yards in the 29-21 loss to the Elks thanks in part to Morgan's presence.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Calgary Stampeders K Rene Paredes
The Calgary Stampeders were in a close battle with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their 32-24 win Friday night. While the Stamps offense moved the ball down the field, they struggled to get in the end zone. Kicker Rene Paredes came up clutch with six field goals made, including a long of 52 for the second-longest field goal of his career. Without those 18 points, Calgary would have lost to Hamilton.
