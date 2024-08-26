Who Starred in Week 12? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
It was a competitive weekend in the CFL with all four games being decided by one possession. Fans got to see a game end with a rouge point and great performances from returning quarterbacks from injury. Even the defenses had their fair share of stellar individual performances.
Here’s SI.com’s top performers of Week 12 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks QB Dru Brown
Brown’s return after injury was stellar, throwing for 390 yards and three touchdowns in Ottawa’s 34-27 win over the Lions. The majors have not been popping up as many had hoped for Brown, but he’s starting to heat up and get comfortable in the Redblacks offense. His improved development as the starter shows as Ottawa has the second-best record in the CFL behind Montreal because of Brown.
Defensive Player of the Week: BC Lions LB Emmanuel Rugamba
While the Lions’ defensive performance against the Redblacks left much to be desired, linebacker Emmanuel Rugamba had a great game. Rugamba finished with a game-high nine tackles, nine tackles for loss and one interception. His performance seemed to be wasted in the loss, but Rugamba was the star of the defense and helped keep the Lions in the game.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu
No matter how some might feel about the rouge rule in the CFL, Toronto Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu knew it well and took advantage of it. Toronto called on its kicker five times to come through with points as he converted four field goals. The final kick was missed but went out of the back of the end zone for the single point needed to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-19 as time expired. Hajrullahu also punted six times for an average of 42.3 yards per punt. His performance helped the Argos get a much-needed win.
