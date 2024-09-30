Who Starred in Week 17? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Four more weeks remain in the CFL season after the high-scoring affairs of Week 17 action. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers racked up 55 points while five other teams had 29 or more points. Special teams also had a major impact with two kickers hitting seven or more field goals in their matchups.
Here’s SI.com’s top performers of Week 17 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros
After all the struggles throughout the season, Zach Collaros excelled for one of the best individual games of his career. Collaros put up 432 yards and six touchdowns in Winnipeg’s 55-27 win over the Edmonton Elks. He threw just five incompletions and more than made up for his whole season as Collaros helped the Bombers clinch a playoff spot.
Defensive Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes LB Darnell Sankey
This is something that has been seen all season, but Montreal's Darnell Sankey continues to be a beast at linebacker. Sankey made six tackles and a sack despite Montreal falling to the Toronto Argonauts 37-31. It was an off game for the Alouettes, but Sankey has been good for Montreal this season and should be in the conversation to be on the All-CFL team at the end of the year.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts K Lirim Hajrullahu
Any time a kicker breaks a franchise record for field goals made in a game, it’s safe to assume they will be named the special teams player of the week. Argos kicker Lirim Hajrullahu did just that with eight field goals made for Toronto with a long of 49 yards and a made extra point as he contributed 25 total points. This is another player who had one of the best games of his career as Hajrullahu carried the Argos one step closer to the postseason.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
