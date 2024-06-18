Who Starred in Week 2? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
From comeback wins to stellar defensive performances, the CFL had a little bit of everything in Week 2 of the regular season. Every game was under a 10-point difference with most coming down to the fourth quarter. The offenses weren’t as explosive with points in Week 2, but defenses started to show off what they could do.
Here are the top performers in the CFL in Week 2.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is having himself an interesting first two weeks of the season. Harris came up big in the Riders’ 33-30 last-second, come-from-behind win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as he threw for a league-high 390 yards and scored two touchdowns. He played a big role in the team coming from behind and getting off to a 2-0 start.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: BC Lions LB Ben Hladik
For BC Lions fans, it comes as no surprise that linebacker Ben Hladik was the leading tackler in the game, especially after having over 100 tackles a season ago. Hladik went back to work in BC’s 26-17 win over the Calgary Stampeders with a game-high 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and one interception. 17 points is the second-fewest allowed in a game this season, and Hladik was one of the main reasons for the Lions’ strong defensive performance.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks KR Javon Leake
Return specialist Javon Leake was signed by the Edmonton Elks in the offseason for one reason: to produce big plays on special teams. Despite Edmonton losing to the Montreal Alouettes 23-20 at home in Week 2, Leake was stellar in the return game with four kickoff returns for 118 yards and a long of 56 yards. Leake is getting close to breaking one loose for a score, and fans could see that in the coming weeks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.