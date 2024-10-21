Who Starred in Week 20? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Here are SI.com’s top performers of Week 20 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell
Bo Levi Mitchell's late-season surge to show the CFL he can still play at a high level continues to impress. Game after game, Mitchell one-ups himself from the previous performance, throwing for 450 yards and five touchdowns to one interception in Hamilton's 42-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Even with the Tiger-Cats out of playoff contention, Mitchell has shown himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league and could be in the running for MOP.
Defensive Player of the Week: BC Lions LB Ben Hladik
BC was desperate for a win, and the defense stepped up for its best performance of the year with a 27-3 blowout of the Montreal Alouettes. Lions linebacker As usual, Ben Hladik played a large role, contributing four tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one sack in the win. When Hladik has been on the field, he's been a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball and will be needed as the team has its final bye week before the playoffs.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes P Joseph Zema
It's time to give a little love to the punters who significantly impacted the games over the weekend. Montreal punter Joseph Zema was put to work quite a bit in the Alouettes' loss to the Lions. He served up seven punts for an average of 49.3 yards per punt. Not much was going on with the offense for Montreal, but Zema made his presence known as he prepares for the postseason.
