Who Starred in Week 6? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Offense was the name of the game this week in the CFL, with six of the eight teams scoring more than 30 points. We saw quarterbacks throw for nearly 500 yards and wide receivers clearing the 200-yard mark. The special teams made significant impacts in helping teams win in the last season.
Here are the top performers from Week 6 in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions WR Justin McInnis
He might not be the fastest guy on the field, but when the ball is thrown in Justin McInnis’ way, he’s going to catch it and make a play out of it. McInnis came up big in BC’s win over the previously undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had a CFL season-high 14 receptions for 243 yards, also adding a major. The combination of McInnis and Alexander Hollins has become an impossible task for any secondary.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes DB Titus Wall
With the injury to Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo, the Als’ defense was asked to step up. It ultimately resulted in a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts, but one Montreal defender had a solid game in the secondary with Titus Wall making tackles all over the place. More importantly, it was what he did with those tackles that made the difference. Of his eight tackles, four were for a loss. It was a tough defeat for Montreal, but Wall stepped up and made plays.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: BC Lions Kicker Sean Whyte
If there has been one thing that has been automatic this season, it’s BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte making his field goals. Whyte finished with seven field goals made and currently has the second-longest consecutive field goal streak in CFL history with 38. The Lions have leaned on Whyte a lot this season to provide them with points and he has come through.
