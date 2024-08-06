Who Starred in Week 9? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The CFL is nearing the halfway point of the regular season. Week 9 featured more double-digit wins, and every team now has at least one win on the year. New starters performed better than veterans, giving some teams the boost they needed. Week 9 showed the talent pool in the CFL is widely underrated with so many players stepping up when given the chance.
Here are the top performers from Week 9 in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks RB Javon Leake
While Tre Ford was Edmonton's headline player entering the weekend, Javon Leake ultimately stole the show as he replaced the injured Kevin Brown in the backfield. Leake finished with a career-high 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including 51 and 61-yard runs, in the Elks' 42-31 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Brown has struggled running the ball all season, so having a dynamic, speedy back like Leake might have Edmonton seeing him as more than just a return specialist.
Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts DB Royce Metchie
For the first three quarters, Toronto's defense looked to be putting up one of the best defensive performances of the season. Ultimately, Calgary's 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter doomed the Argos in a tough loss to the Stampeders. Still, Toronto Defensive back Royce Metchie made his presence known in the game with a top performance, as he finished with nine tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in the loss. Fans can't point the finger at Metchie for what he did in the game for the Argos as he was in the right spot most of the game.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Kicker Sergio Castillo
It feels like an eternity since the opening weekend when Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo struggled with the chips in the footballs. Since then, he has been near automatic, again perfect kicking the ball in the Bombers' 25-0 shutout win against the BC Lions. Castillo finished by hitting all six of his field goals including nailing a 60-yarder, becoming the first CFL kicker in league history to hit more than one 60-yard field goal in a season. Castillo will continue to be called on for Winnipeg to put up points as the offense continues to struggle with scoring touchdowns.
