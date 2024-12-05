Winnipeg Blue Bombers Re-Sign Two Key Players, Including Eight-Time All-CFL Selection
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had to shake off the heartbreak of losing in the Grey Cup and move fast to secure some of their top players for the 2025 season.
The Bombers went to work this week, re-signing linebacker Tony Jones and left tackle Stanley Bryant as part of a flurry of transactions made by the team.
Jones returns at a time when depth has been critical for Winnipeg's linebackers. Kyrie Wilson and Adam Bighill were injured throughout the season, which made room for Jones to pick up playing time. He finished the season with 60 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games.
“I’m ready to get back to Winnipeg already," Jones said to bluebombers.com this week. "I’m ready for the season to start right now. I’m just itching to play. I told Fred I wanted to be back in Winnipeg. It’s the culture, the team, the city, the fans, the organization, the coaches… I really feel like we’ve got the best of the best all-round.”
Bryant is highly regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen of the last 10 years in the CFL. He finished 2024 with yet another selection into the All-CFL team, the eighth of his career. Bryant has also won the CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
“I still get excited," Bryant told bluebombers.com. "I still love the excitement that comes from just being in the locker room. The locker room keeps getting younger and, honestly, that’s good for me. I love being around the younger guys because they’re entertaining and I do like helping show them some of the keys to playing professional football — the things that need to be done, the things that should be done."
In other transaction news this week, the Bombers also signed American defensive backs Russell Dandy and Patrick Rogers. Dandy was a First-Team All-Big South Conference selection for Eastern Illinois in 2023, which earned him a rookie minicamp visit with the New York Jets. Rogers was a First-Team Defense American Football Coaches Association All-American in 2022 with Central Washington of Division II.
The Bombers started the 2024 season 2-6 and fought their way back with an 11-7 finish to the year, winning the West Division title. Winnipeg went on to lose to the Toronto Argonauts, 41-24, in the Grey Cup.
