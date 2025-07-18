eBay Live tour visits Los Angeles to break cards with LA Rams RB Kyren Williams
The eBay Live Tour is "a live event series delivering livestream shopping and collector-focused experiences to cities across the country" according to a company press release.
eBay Live was launched in 2022 and while it carries a diverse range of items including sneakers and luxury goods, eBay Live trading cards and collectibles will be one of its largest verticals.
July 19, 2025 eBay live event in Los Angeles @ BullPen Sports HQ
On July 19, 2025, eBay will be hosting a live event in Los Angeles at Bullpen Sports HQ in El Segundo, CA.
The first live event runs from 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT with exciting on site activations and giveaways: focsued on the 2023–24 Select Basketball Format
● Pack battle tournament with 16 participants
● Championship round around 3:15 PM
● Penny drop giveaways every 15–20 minutes
● MC set to energize the crowd and drive on-site energy
Los Angeles Rams running back and 2023 Pro Bowler Kyren Williams will showcase next event from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PT with a football card break. Cards include:
● 2023–24 Select Football
● 2023 Rookies & Stars (Kyren featured)
● 2022 Donruss Football
● Live break co-hosted with Kyren Williams
● Product walkthroughs and athlete commentary
● High-energy auctions and giveaways
● Penny drops and audience shoutouts throughout
eBay Live national tour schedule
The overall national tour schedule as published by eBay Live:
June 14 – Cooper City, FL: Hobby Block Party at AA Mint
June 27–29 – Tampa, FL: Card Party East
July 19 – Los Angeles, CA: Trade Night at Bullpen HQ
July 24–27 – San Diego, CA: San Diego Comic-Con
August 9 – Los Angeles, CA: Hobby Block Party at Lucky Vault
August 19–23 – Oklahoma City, OK: ANA World’s Fair of Money
September 27 – Hamilton Square, NJ: Trade Night at TNT North Jersey
October 9–12 – New York, NY: New York Comic Con
November 15 – Las Vegas, NV: Hobby Block Party at Legacy Sports Shop