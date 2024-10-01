MLB Hit King Pete Rose Dead at 83: 5 Cards to Collect
Pete Rose, who rose to fame for being MLB's all-time hits king but was later embroiled in a gambling scandal that caused him to be banned from baseball, died on Monday at 83.
As a result of the ban, Rose -- a 17-time All-Star who set multiple Major League Baseball records during a 24-year career that began in 1963 -- was a pariah to some and a hero to others.
Rose, who played for the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, retired as MLB's all-time leader in hits (4,256), singles (3,215), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and plate appearances (15,890). Known as “Charlie Hustle," Rose was banned from baseball in 1986 after it was determined that he had bet on baseball games.
A mainstay at memorabilia shows over the last two decades, interest in Rose's cards and autographs grew despite him not being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Here are five of Rose's top baseball cards:
1963 Topps #537
While 1963 Topps is popular among collectors, the value of Rose's rookie card accounts for about a third of the set's value.
The card, which appeared in the high-numbered series, has become among one of the most counterfeited cards in the hobby. The card -- which features the heading "1963 Rookie Stars" -- also features headshots of Ken McMullen, Pedro Gonzalez and Al Weis.
1964 Topps #125
This is a solid (and cheaper) alternative to Rose's rookie card. Rose's second-year card also features an All-Star Rookie Cup and the first card of him making a solo appearance.
1969 Topps #424
Featuring a classic design, cards devoted to "The Sporting News National League All-Stars" -- with its bright green border and white stars -- remains one of the most-iconic images Topps produced in the 1960s.
1976 Topps #240
Most of Rose's cards feature him either holding or swinging a bat. His 1976 Topps card, however, is different. The card is a close-up of his face, with Rose giving the camera an intense stare.
2024 Bowman #BCP-151 Chrome Retrofractor
Not all of Rose' cardboard appearances date back to his playing days. His inclusion in this year's Bowman set made this vintage baseball legend a modern-day collectable. It's a reminder that Rose, despite his scandals, transcended time due to his abilities on the diamond.