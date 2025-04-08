Collectibles On SI

Pictures of Charlie Condon's Bowman 1st Auto Released by Topps

Charlie Condon will be a top chase player when 2025 Bowman drops.

Cole Benz

Georgia's Charlie Condon (24) slides into second base during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7.
Georgia's Charlie Condon (24) slides into second base during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
With pre-sales opening in one day, Topps released images of autographed cards from Charlie Condon, his first with Topps. The post on X (formerly Twitter) shows images of two different cards. One is his 1/1 superfractor and the other, a true blue #/150 with the inscription "My first Bowman auto."

Charlie Condon was the third overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, two spots behind Travis Bazanna (Cleveland Guardians) and Chase Burns (Cincinnati Reds). Condon is currently the No. 3 overall prospect in the Rockies' system. While he's hit a meager .180 in his MiLB career, that career only spans 100 at-bats.

His college stats tell a better picture. In just 60 games during the 2024 season, Condon hit .433, 37 home runs and 78 RBI.

His power will be what prospectors and scouts alike will be monitoring. While MLB has his hit tool graded a 55, his power is graded a 70. That mark is also aided by where he'll play his Major League home games, Coors Field.

With the release of his first autographs, you can see it's beginning to be a trend with new players to document their literal first autograph, and the hobby loves the chase. The 'my first Bowman' inscription, which was largely popularized by Victor Wembanyama and his Bowman's Best U Finest card.

Bowman is scheduled to be live for pre-sale tomorrow at noon EST.

