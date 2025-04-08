The Newest Paige Bueckers and UCONN Cards Are Out Today
Today, Panini Instant releases a series of commemorative cards celebrating UCONN Women's Basketball's 12th national title. At the top of the billing is presumptive number one overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers. Cards of Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, who poured in a game-high 24 points in UCONN's blowout win over South Carolina are also available. Sarah Strong, the freshman phenom, appears as well.
The new release will start today at 3 PM EST. Let's take a look at the newest UCONN cards from Panini Instant.
Paige Bueckers had a brilliant tournament, including a 40-point masterpiece against Oklahoma in the Sweet Sixteen. The three-time First Team All-American has been one of the biggest star in college basketball, since announcing herself on the stage with one of the greatest freshman seasons in the history of the sport. Now, she caps off a phenomenal career by bringing the title back to Storrs.
Panini Instant's offering has Bueckers' nickname 'Buckets' in place of her last name, and comes in autographed and non-autographed versions, in addition to numbered parallels. Panini Instant lists the price for the Bueckers 1-of-1 Auto at $2,999.
The unsigned 1-of-1 is listed at $1,249. The base card is priced at $9.99.
The biggest Bueckers Panini Instant sale to date, per Card Ladder, was $2,125 for a 1/1 Auto commemorating the star guard's regular season performance in a victory over South Carolina.
One intriguing offering is a triple autograph featuring UCONN's Big Three, of Bueckers, Fudd, and Strong. Bueckers has the chance to be a superstar at the next level, but Fudd and Strong are no slouches. Fudd could be a top-5 pick in 2026, and Sarah Strong may just be a top overall pick as well.
The 1/1 Blue Viper auto is the most expensive card in the release, listed by Panini Instant at $3,999. The base triple auto /10 comes in at $1,499.
A Sarah Strong 1/1 Blue Viper Auto sold on March 31 for $925. The combination of Fudd's finals performance, Bueckers' star power, and Strong's unquestioned potential make the triple auto an interesting card to keep an eye on.
Bueckers has appeared in triple autos with fellow stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese before. The most recent sale, per Card Ladder, was for a 2023 Bowman U Best Triple Auto /5, that sold for $4,819 on March 27.
As Bueckers heads to the next level, we can expect more from Panini, as the star signed a multi-year exclusive deal late last year. She joined Clark and Reese in doing so, and it will be interesting to see Panini's offerings of the three young stars as they make a claim to spearhead the next generation of WNBA stars.