Jalen Hurts Card Values Ready To Soar with A Super Bowl Win
Since the 2001 season, only four Super Bowls have been won by starting quarterbacks who will either not enter the Hall of Fame or are not certainties for enshrinement. The stat highlights the importance of having an elite quarterback for a championship run. History shows that while having a future Hall of Famer under center isn't necessary, it helps your chances.
The list:
1. Brad Johnson in Super Bowl XXXVII
2. Joe Flacco in Super Bowl XLVIII
3. Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
4. Matthew Stafford in Super Bowl LVI
Starting a Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career, Patrick Mahomes is already a lock for the Hall of Fame. However, the opposing quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is in a more interesting position with the potential to set himself up for Hall of Fame consideration.
Win Super Bowl LIX, and Hurts adds the most important piece to a Hall of Fame quarterback’s resume - a championship. He will also be a two-time Super Bowl starting quarterback and two-time Pro Bowler, which isn’t bad for a five-year player.
While his numbers weren’t flashy this year, Hurts had career-highs in completion percentage and Passer Rating (a different metric than ESPN’s quarterback rating).
Hurts’ 2020 Silver Prizm in PSA 10 has had recent sales for $535 - $550, according to Card Ladder. The 3-month average sales are $430, showing how much the Eagles’ playoff run has moved Hurts’ rookie cards. Even less expensive cards like Hurts’ 2020 Mosaic rookie in PSA 10 (pop. 3,156) sell for $40 - $45, well above the three-month average of $27.
There are expectations built into the prices, expectations he can win the Super Bowl. Win the game, and his cards will go up.
Lose the game, however, and prices will drop. The difference is that the Eagles are built to win now and in the near future. Hurts’ passing numbers took a hit this season because the Eagles brought in one of the top two running backs in the league, Saquon Barkley, who signed a long-term deal with the Eagles.
But what if Hurts wins? His market will inevitably go up. The Silver Prizms and his other rookie cards will go up immediately after a hypothetical championship. There may be a slight dip in the offseason, but demand will creep up as next season begins.
And what if he were to make a third Super Bowl, regardless of the outcome? Consider that every quarterback to start three Super Bowls is a Hall of Famer, including guys who have never won it like Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton. Win or lose, Hurts is taking one step closer to forging a Hall of Fame career.