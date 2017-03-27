The South Carolina men’s basketball team may have been a longshot to make the Final Four, but the women weren’t. The top-seeded women’s team punched its second Final Four ticket in three years with a win over Florida State on Monday night.

With the victory, South Carolina became the 10th school in NCAA history to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four in the same year. The feat has been accomplished a total of 13 times, with UConn sending both squads to the national semifinals three times.

Syracuse had both its teams advance to the Final Four last season.

• How South Carolina 'secured the bag' to advance to the Final Four

Only one team has won the men’s and women’s championships in the same season—UConn in 2014.

The South Carolina women’s program has enjoyed plenty of success under coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks have made the NCAA tournament in six straight years and have advanced at least as far as the Sweet 16 in each of the past four years.

UConn also booked its ticket to the Final Four on Monday by routing Oregon. The win was coach Geno Auriemma's 113th NCAA tournament victory, moving him past Pat Summitt for the most all time.

The Huskies have now advanced to the national semifinals for the 10th straight season and are gunning for their fifth consecutive national title.

South Carolina and UConn join Stanford and Mississippi State in the Final Four, which tips off Friday in Dallas.