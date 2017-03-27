College Basketball

South Carolina becomes 10th school to make men’s, women’s Final Four in same year

4:03 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: Final Four
SI Wire
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

The South Carolina men’s basketball team may have been a longshot to make the Final Four, but the women weren’t. The top-seeded women’s team punched its second Final Four ticket in three years with a win over Florida State on Monday night. 

With the victory, South Carolina became the 10th school in NCAA history to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four in the same year. The feat has been accomplished a total of 13 times, with UConn sending both squads to the national semifinals three times. 

Syracuse had both its teams advance to the Final Four last season. 

How South Carolina 'secured the bag' to advance to the Final Four

Only one team has won the men’s and women’s championships in the same season—UConn in 2014. 

The South Carolina women’s program has enjoyed plenty of success under coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks have made the NCAA tournament in six straight years and have advanced at least as far as the Sweet 16 in each of the past four years.

UConn also booked its ticket to the Final Four on Monday by routing Oregon. The win was coach Geno Auriemma's 113th NCAA tournament victory, moving him past Pat Summitt for the most all time.

The Huskies have now advanced to the national semifinals for the 10th straight season and are gunning for their fifth consecutive national title.

South Carolina and UConn join Stanford and Mississippi State in the Final Four, which tips off Friday in Dallas.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters