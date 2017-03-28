Kansas guard Frank Mason III was a unanimous selection to the Associated Press All-American team announced Tuesday.

The 5–11 senior averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks, who won their 13th straight Big 12 title this season.

Joining Mason on the first team are Villanova guard Josh Hart (18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg), Purdue's Caleb Swanigan (18.5 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.9 apg), UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball (14.6 ppg, 7.9 apg​, 6.1 rpg) and North Carolina forward Justin Jackson (18.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg).

The second team is led by Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss, Luke Kennard of Duke, Kentucky's Malik Monk, Dillon Brooks of Oregon, and Baylor's Johnathan Motley.

The third team included freshmen Josh Jackson of Kansas, Markelle Fultz of Washington and Lauri Markkanen of Arizona, junior Bonzie Colson of Notre Dame and sophomore Ethan Happ of Wisconsin.

- Scooby Axson