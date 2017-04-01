South Carolina’s Cinderella run to the Final Four ended at the hands of Gonzaga on Saturday night, and head coach Frank Martin had some important words to share — as usual.

Martin, whose candor and commentary has won him plenty of fans during the Gamecocks’ tournament run as a seven seed, broke down in tears as he discussed his seniors, the mark they left on his program, and his team’s journey.

“There’s something powerful when you impact others,” Martin said. “And what these kids have done is pretty special. When you get people to travel across the country by the masses because they believe in what you do, it’s powerful stuff.

“And they’ve impacted our community in an unbelievable way, which is worth so much more than the score of a game. It’s what it’s all about. These kids are great role models. There’s a lot of young kids that want to be the next Sindarius Thornwell, Justin McKie, and I don’t get to coach them anymore, but they’re part of my life forever.”

Gonzaga will face North Carolina in the final on Monday night.