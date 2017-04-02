College Basketball

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley fulfills championship promise to Carolyn Peck

SI Wire
Monday April 3rd, 2017

After winning Sunday's national championship game, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley took a moment in her press conference to share a promise that she made to Carolyn Peck, the only other African-American woman to coach a national champion.

"Carolyn Peck, a few years ago, when she was commentating, she gave me a piece of her net," Staley said. "She told me to keep it. I've had it in my wallet for years."

South Carolina wins its first-ever women's national championship

"She said, 'When you win your national championship, just return it.'" Staley added. "I'm going to have to pass a piece of my net on to somebody else so they can share and hopefully accomplish something as big as this. I do have to give a shout out to Carolyn Peck, and I will return her net, thankfully."

The Gamecocks won their first women's basketball national championship by defeating Mississippi State 67–55 on Sunday afternoon. ​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters