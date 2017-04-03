College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. North Carolina: Live stream, game time, TV

1:02 | College Basketball
UNC beats Oregon 77-76, will face Gonzaga in NCAA Final
SI Wire
Monday April 3rd, 2017

The 2016–17 college basketball season concludes Monday with a matchup of two heavyweights as North Carollina takes on Gonzago for the national championship.

Gonzaga (37–1) is seeking its first national championship in school history and advanced to the title game with a 77–73 victory over South Carolina in the national semifinals.

North Carolina is in its record 20th Final Four and sseks their sixth championship. North Carolina, winners of five titles and appearing in its record

The key to the game could be rebouding as the Tar Heels demostrated in their victory against Oregon in the closing seconds. Carolina enters the game leading the NCAA in rebounding margin and offensive rebounds.

The two teams haven't played since 2009, when Carolina beat the Bulldogs 98-77 in the South Regional semifinals. The Tar Heels went on to win the National Championship.

Here's how to watch Monday's game.

How to watch

When: Monday, April 3, 9:20 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.

