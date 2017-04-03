College Basketball

Who is left in March Madness?

The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Monday April 3rd, 2017

From 64 to two.

The men’s college basketball season comes to a close on Monday night as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the NCAA championship.

North Carolina is making its 11th appearance in the NCAA championship game and is seeking its sixth title. The Tar Heels last won it all in 2009 when they defeated Michigan State 89–72. They lost in last year's national championship game to the Villanova Wildcats.

Gonzaga will be playing in its first national championship game.

Below is a look at how each team made it to the championship.

North Carolina

Win over No. 16 Texas Southern, 103–64

Win over No. 8 Arkansas, 72–65

Win over No. 4 Butler, 92–80

Win over No. 2 Kentucky, 75–73

Win over No. 3 Oregon, 77–76

Gonzaga

Win over No. 16 South Dakota State, 66–46

Win over No. 8 Northwestern, 79–73

Win over No. 4 West Virginia, 61–58

Win over No. 11 Xavier, 83–59

Win over No. 7 South Carolina, 77–73

