College Basketball

J.J. Redick congratulates UNC, says college athletes should be paid

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Duke star J.J. Redick took time to congratulate rival North Carolina on their national title, and also lobbied for college players to be paid.

The current Clippers guard, once regarded as college basketball’s most hated player (particularly among the Tar Heels fan base, safe to say), sent a tweet following Carolina’s win over Gonzaga on Monday night, punctuating his congrats with “seriously.”

But also, he made the point — as many did on Monday night — that college players deserve to be paid.

The merits of a play-for-play model continues to be a hot debate, as players receive their scholarship money and stipends but are not allowed to capitalize off their own likeness and also maintain amateur status. “Scholarships don’t count,” Redick noted — the NCAA does not cover many additional costs of living for student-athletes.

The NCAA has a multi-billion dollar TV deal with Turner and CBS Sports to air the tournament through 2032. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters